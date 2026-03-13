Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Sun Communities worth $47,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,663.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,472,000 after buying an additional 288,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,518,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,287. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

See Also

