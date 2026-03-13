Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Kimco Realty worth $42,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 869.5% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

