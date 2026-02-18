California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 611 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

California First Leasing Price Performance

Shares of CFNB opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. California First Leasing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

