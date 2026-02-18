California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 611 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
California First Leasing Price Performance
Shares of CFNB opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. California First Leasing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.
About California First Leasing
