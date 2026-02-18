Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 12.4%

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,464 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 45,064 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products.

