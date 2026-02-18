Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 12.4%

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,464 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 45,064 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.