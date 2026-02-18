Weave Communications (WEAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $63.1860 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Weave Communications Stock Up 2.0%

WEAV opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Weave Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,615 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $66,247.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 527,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,408.95. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform’s core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.