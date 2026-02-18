Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,782,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,344 shares in the company, valued at $990,700.16. This represents a 64.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $225,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynavax Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.

Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.

