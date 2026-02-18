Ardelyx (ARDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $118.0430 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.57. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $30,802.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,342.74. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 361,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,709.74. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,868 shares of company stock valued at $708,369. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 122.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio?renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

