Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $469.5330 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.13. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,387,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,727,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,425,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 291,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,179,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.