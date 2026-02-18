Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.3750.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,947,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

