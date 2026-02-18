NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $146,913,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,531,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,069,000 after buying an additional 4,355,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NatWest Group by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after buying an additional 1,886,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,061,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,044 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWG opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

