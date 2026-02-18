Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 3,901 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $172,385.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,227.79. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $235,615.95.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $196,677,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,990,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 24,803.7% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,729,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,974,000 after buying an additional 1,722,369 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after buying an additional 1,546,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,147,000 after buying an additional 1,168,492 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

