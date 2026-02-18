Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHYDY. Danske upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.