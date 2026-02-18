Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NHYDY. Danske upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.
In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Silver $309?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.