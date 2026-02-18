Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.