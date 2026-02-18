Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,729 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $209,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,248.60. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Key Headlines Impacting Zillow Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders still retain meaningful stakes after the sales (CEO Jeremy Wacksman ~116k shares, CFO Jeremy Hofmann ~65k, director/insider Dan Spaulding ~41k), which supports continued alignment with shareholders. CEO Form 4

Senior insiders still retain meaningful stakes after the sales (CEO Jeremy Wacksman ~116k shares, CFO Jeremy Hofmann ~65k, director/insider Dan Spaulding ~41k), which supports continued alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: All trades were disclosed in routine SEC Form 4 filings; there’s no company announcement tying the sales to corporate events or financial guidance changes. Insider Form 4

All trades were disclosed in routine SEC Form 4 filings; there’s no company announcement tying the sales to corporate events or financial guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined 18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average, generating ~ $813.5k in proceeds and reducing his reported ownership (see filings). Executive-level selling at scale can be interpreted as a signal that weighs on sentiment. CEO Form 4

CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined 18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average, generating ~ $813.5k in proceeds and reducing his reported ownership (see filings). Executive-level selling at scale can be interpreted as a signal that weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares on Feb. 12 at an average of $44.22 (~$244.9k), trimming his stake by ~7.8% to ~65.3k shares — another senior-level sale that may pressure sentiment. CFO Form 4

CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares on Feb. 12 at an average of $44.22 (~$244.9k), trimming his stake by ~7.8% to ~65.3k shares — another senior-level sale that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Dan Spaulding sold 9,262 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at ~ $44.07 average (~$408.0k), reducing his holding to ~41.1k shares — further insider selling from the leadership team. Insider Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $159,770,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 31,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.