LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 396,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after buying an additional 120,762 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,919,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 669,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,662,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $190.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

