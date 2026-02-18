Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,342 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 9,718 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X Social Media ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $114.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 46.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOCL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

