Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,342 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 9,718 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global X Social Media ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SOCL opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $114.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 46.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF
Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Social Media ETF
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Silver $309?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.