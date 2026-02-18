Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,559,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.97% of Flutter Entertainment worth $4,460,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.10.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.0%

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12 month low of $122.55 and a 12 month high of $313.68.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

