Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 27th

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
Sealed Air Stock Performance
SEE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.
The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sealed Air
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.