Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 27th

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2,124.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,891,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,833 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,879,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,693,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.