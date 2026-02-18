Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 27th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

