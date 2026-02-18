LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 27th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

SCD opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

