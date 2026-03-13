Entropy Technologies LP Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 879.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,317,000 after buying an additional 82,939 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,343.36. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 1,391 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $287,937.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $831,933. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of JBHT opened at $201.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.