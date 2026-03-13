Entropy Technologies LP Sells 17,530 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for BSX from $102 to $94 but kept a Buy rating, which still implies significant upside from current levels and signals some analyst confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for BSX from $102 to $94 but kept a Buy rating, which still implies significant upside from current levels and signals some analyst confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a market?move note explaining the stock’s drop today, providing context on trading and investor reaction rather than new company fundamentals. Why Boston Scientific (BSX) Dipped

Zacks published a market?move note explaining the stock’s drop today, providing context on trading and investor reaction rather than new company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are circulating investor notices and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). These solicitations increase headline volume and may drive short?term selling even before any case merits are resolved. Example notices: Pomerantz and Robbins Geller. Pomerantz Investor Alert Robbins Geller Notice

Multiple law firms are circulating investor notices and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). These solicitations increase headline volume and may drive short?term selling even before any case merits are resolved. Example notices: Pomerantz and Robbins Geller. Negative Sentiment: A filed securities class action alleges executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — if these allegations gain traction they could lead to regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs or reputational damage. Lawsuit Allegations

A filed securities class action alleges executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — if these allegations gain traction they could lead to regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs or reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put?option buying has been reported, suggesting some traders are positioning for further near?term downside or hedging against headline risk. That activity can amplify intraday declines. Put Options Activity

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.