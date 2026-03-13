Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 73.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.