Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 261,138 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 143.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,138 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in NU were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 129.3% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,104,421 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NU by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Santander upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.