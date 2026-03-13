291,454 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 291,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

