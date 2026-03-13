Entropy Technologies LP Invests $13.03 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.