M&G PLC Invests $2.42 Million in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

M&G PLC bought a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,995,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari
Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company confirms progress on the first €250m tranche of its multi?year €3.5bn share buyback program, signaling capital return and management confidence which typically supports the share price. FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have a published price target near $482, which provides upside versus current trading levels and can anchor investor expectations. Analysts Set Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) PT at $482.17
- Neutral Sentiment: A comparative piece contrasts Ferrari with Faraday Future, but it’s broad sector analysis rather than company?specific news; unlikely to move RACE materially on its own. Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) & Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Ferrari’s F1 management publicly responded to stories about Lewis Hamilton and internal team changes, aiming to contain reputational fallout; these comments moderate uncertainty but don’t resolve on?track performance questions. Ferrari F1 boss gives snappy response over Lewis Hamilton ‘story’
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight friction around Lewis Hamilton’s adaptation to Ferrari and comments that team pressure can “break” top engineers — narrative risk that could raise doubts about F1 performance and long?term brand halo. Rob Smedley warns Ferrari pressure can “break” top engineers as Lewis Hamilton adapts
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage of internal criticism (race?engineer changes, temporary replacements) and an F1 safety row places Ferrari in the headlines for operational/PR issues rather than race results — a short?term drag on investor sentiment. Who is Carlo Santi? Meet Lewis Hamilton’s temporary Ferrari race engineer
- Negative Sentiment: Questions about Ferrari’s race?start advantage and involvement in a broader F1 safety debate introduce sporting uncertainty that can temper the valuation premium investors pay for the brand’s performance linkage. Ferrari at centre of F1 safety row
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ferrari Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $374.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.25 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $519.10.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.
Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.
