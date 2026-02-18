M&G PLC Invests $2.42 Million in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

M&G PLC bought a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,995,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.52.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $374.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.25 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $519.10.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

