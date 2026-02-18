RTX Corporation $RTX Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RTX were worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift and earnings momentum — Zacks highlights RTX as a top analyst pick after a quarterly beat and cites a solid backlog and cloud/AI tailwinds for peers, reinforcing buy-side interest. The Zacks Analyst Blog

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

