iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 345.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

