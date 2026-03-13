Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 210 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costain Group traded as high as GBX 200.50 and last traded at GBX 199, with a volume of 7526340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.

Costain Group Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of £516.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.62.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

