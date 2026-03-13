DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.4267.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. New Street Research set a $18.13 target price on DAQO New Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.51 to $18.13 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of DAQO New Energy
DAQO New Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DQ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. DAQO New Energy has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.68.
DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $221.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.94 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DAQO New Energy Company Profile
DAQO New Energy Corp. operates as a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon and monocrystalline silicon wafers for the global solar photovoltaic industry. The company focuses on serving module makers and integrated solar producers with critical upstream materials, applying proprietary technologies and optimized processes to achieve high product purity and consistently low production costs. Its core offerings include solar-grade polysilicon—used in the ingot casting and wafer slicing stages—and premium mono-silicon wafers, which are a key input for high-efficiency solar cell production.
Founded in the late 2000s and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010, DAQO New Energy established its first polysilicon facility in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
