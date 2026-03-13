Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,339 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ HON opened at $233.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

