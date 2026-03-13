Founders Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,339.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $95,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 203.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.27. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

