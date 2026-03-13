Bokf Na Buys 3,836 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.26.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $435.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.10 and a 200-day moving average of $602.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

