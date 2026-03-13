Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bokf Na lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $186.39 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

