Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.78.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 7.9%
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor
In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $123,064.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 833,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,821.06. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,984,988. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Navitas Semiconductor
Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product launch: Navitas introduced 5th?gen GeneSiC 1200V packages (QDPAK and low?profile TO?247?4L) designed to boost power density and thermal performance for AI data centers and energy infra — a clear product tie to high?growth, high?power markets. Navitas Adds Top-Side-Cooled QDPAK and Low-Profile TO-247-4L…
- Positive Sentiment: CFO appointment: Navitas named Tonya Stevens as CFO, signaling stronger financial leadership to execute the “Navitas 2.0” pivot and scale into high?power markets — leadership hiring often reduces execution risk. Navitas Semiconductor Bolsters Leadership with Appointment…
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum & investor thesis: Several market writeups argue the new SiC packages and Navitas’s pivot position it to supply power systems for AI servers (Nvidia/GPU ecosystems), underpinning the bullish narrative and buy?the?story flows. Navitas Stock Shoots Above Key Support Levels on AI Data Center Pivot…
- Positive Sentiment: Options activity: Unusually large call buying (~82,851 calls, ~138% above typical daily call volume) points to short?term bullish positioning and may have amplified intraday moves. Navitas Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term volatility: Heavy trading and multi?day runner headlines suggest momentum/retail flows are driving large intraday swings rather than immediate shifts in long?term revenue. NVTS shares close 25% higher on new product launch — retail eyes multi-day runner
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism / valuation risk: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $7 price target, implying downside from current levels and signaling concerns about valuation and near?term revenue sustainability. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Weak recent fundamentals: Latest quarterly revenue fell sharply year?over?year and the company remains unprofitable (negative margins and ROE), so the bull case depends on successful execution of the high?power pivot and customer adoption. Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Pivot to AI, Power Infra Drives Majority of Q4 Revenue
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.
Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.
