Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.78.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 7.9%

NVTS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $123,064.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 833,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,821.06. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,984,988. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

