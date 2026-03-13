HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Price

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $225.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE FNV opened at $263.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $140.03 and a 12-month high of $285.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 61.01%.The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 800.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

