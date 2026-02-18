Equity Residential $EQR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.14% of Equity Residential worth $3,728,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,512.03. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.