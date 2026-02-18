GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 195.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get GQG Partners alerts:

About GQG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GQG Partners Inc is a subsidiary of QVFT LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.