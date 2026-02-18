TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on March 13th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3%

TEL opened at $235.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.99.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $1,533,846.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,032.64. The trade was a 20.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,928. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $16,722,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,279,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.