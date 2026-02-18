HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allegion worth $41,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 339,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,821 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,433,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,862,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 27.60%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

