Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,035.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $912.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.