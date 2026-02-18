Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,035.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $912.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retevmo data: Lilly reported adjuvant/early?stage lung cancer data showing reduced recurrence risk and improved event?free survival, broadening the commercial potential of Retevmo and supporting oncology revenue growth. Lilly’s rare cancer drug Retevmo looks to broaden reach with adjuvant trial win
- Positive Sentiment: CSL licensing deal: Lilly secured an exclusive licensing pact around clazakizumab for people with end?stage kidney disease — a deal that strengthens Lilly’s immunology/kidney disease pipeline and potential near?to?midterm revenue streams. CSL signs licensing deal with Eli Lilly for clazakizumab to treat kidney disease
- Positive Sentiment: Weight?loss launch prep: Reports say Lilly has built roughly $1.5B of inventory of its oral GLP candidate Orforglipron ahead of an expected FDA decision, reducing risk of early supply shortfalls and positioning the company to capture market share vs. competitors. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock: Company Loads Up $1.5B of Weight-Loss Pills to Battle Wegovy
- Positive Sentiment: $1B India investment: Lilly plans roughly $1 billion to expand contract manufacturing and make India a global export hub, which should support supply resilience for high?demand products (e.g., Mounjaro) and lower long?term manufacturing costs. Lilly targets India as global export hub amid booming Mounjaro sales, executive says
- Positive Sentiment: AI and R&D expansion: Coverage highlights Lilly’s $1B AI investment and broader push into RNA/oncology and obesity beyond GLP?1s — a strategic diversification that supports long?term growth expectations. Why Eli Lilly’s $1 Billion AI Bet Could Reshape Drug Discovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/partnership news: Shaquille O’Neal was named ambassador for a Team USA Athlete Recovery Program in partnership with Lilly — useful for brand visibility but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal named ambassador for Team USA Athlete Recovery Program in partnership with Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor engagement: Lilly will present at TD Cowen’s healthcare conference (CFO fireside chat), which gives management a forum to reiterate guidance and address investor questions — watch for commentary on margins, inventories and launch timing. Lilly to participate in TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
