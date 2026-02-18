GS Chain (LON:GSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 and last traded at GBX 0.19, with a volume of 2000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25.

GS Chain Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £999,965.00 and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

