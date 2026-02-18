Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,920 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 323.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 55.1% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $3,599,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in US Foods by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

