Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $108.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

