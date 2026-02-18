Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $128.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 286.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 1,248,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 566.58%. The company had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $72,117.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,308.60. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock worth $187,126 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on RARE while lowering its price target from $60 to $50, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer-term upside despite the cut. HC Wainwright lowers price target

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on RARE while lowering its price target from $60 to $50, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer-term upside despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating with a $25 price target, reflecting more cautious near-term expectations from another sell?side shop. Wedbush reaffirms neutral

Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating with a $25 price target, reflecting more cautious near-term expectations from another sell?side shop. Negative Sentiment: A large group of plaintiffs’ law firms have filed or are soliciting investors to join class actions alleging securities fraud for purchases between Aug. 3, 2023 and Dec. 26, 2025; lead?plaintiff appointment deadlines (April 6, 2026) and multiple firms’ notices increase the likelihood of consolidated litigation, discovery and potential damages exposure that could pressure the stock. Representative notices include Robbins LLP, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Berger Montague, Levi & Korsinsky and others. Robbins LLP class action notice Bronstein Gewirtz class action notice Berger Montague class action notice

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

