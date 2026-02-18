CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,932,962 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 12,878,233 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,313,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,313,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1,153.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 50,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. HSBC cut their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $95.82. 1,776,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

