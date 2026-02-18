SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,934,843 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 5,923,329 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,645,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,645,408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

