Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,524,580 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,213,966 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Shares of GNS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 571,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,102. Genius Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNS. Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genius Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Group in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Group Ltd, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol GNS, is a global education technology company focused on entrepreneurial learning and development. Headquartered in Singapore, the company designs and delivers digital platforms, content and community experiences aimed at helping individuals and small businesses grow their skills, networks and ventures. Through its flagship learning ecosystem, Genius Group provides on-demand courses, coaching programs and live events that span topics from startup fundamentals and digital marketing to leadership and personal well-being.

At the core of the business is GeniusU, an online learning and networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with tailored educational pathways, mentor support and peer groups.

