NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,256.50. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.87. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 33,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTWK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company’s flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

